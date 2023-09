Chilliwack – The 2nd annual Orange Shirt Day Pow wow will again be held at Chilliwack Secondary School.

Facebook info is here and the poster info is below:

Host Drum: Wild River

MC: Chris Wells

AD: Gary Abbott

Grand Entries:

Friday 7pm

Saturday 1pm & 7pm

Orange Regalia Special

Men’s Traditional Special

Women’s Old Style Jingle Dress Special

more TBA

Vendors 100/weekend set up begins at 3pm on Friday.

First come, first serve.

Contact Marcella Sunshine for vendor info – 778-779-2918