The Artist Formally Known as Bim (we had to) – Roy Forbes in Harrison September 30 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society will launch the 2023/24 Season of the Performing Arts with iconic west coast singer, songwriter, and guitar wizard Roy Forbes on September 30th, in the Harrison Memorial Hall.

Roy Forbes is one of Canada’s best loved songwriters and performing artists. He’s been at it for over fifty years now and has picked up some tokens of appreciation from his peers along the way. There is a street named after him in his hometown of Dawson Creek and a star on Vancouver’s Granville

Street where the names of the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame members are enshrined.

Over the years, Roy has had a couple of Juno nominations and has a handful of WCMA awards on his shelf. In 2021, he received a CFMA ‘Producer of the year’ nomination for his work on his current album, Edge of Blue.

Come hear Roy perform these newer songs alongside his back catalogue of great tunes in the historic Harrison Memorial Hall on Sept. 30th. Show starts at 7:30pm.

… and before Prince changed his name, Roy was known as BIM. .. yes we had to go there …

Tickets are now on sale at www.harrisonfestival.com.