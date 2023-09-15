Sardis Falcons SV Defeat Nanaimo District Islanders 52-0 at the 2nd Annual Rick Klassen Game

Sardis (Kyle Graves) – The Sardis Falcons SV have defeated the Nanaimo District Islanders 52-0 at the 2nd Annual Rick Klassen game in front of their home crowd to go 2 – 0

The Falcons received outstanding performances from running back Jace Chappell who rushed for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns. QB Blake Mailhot went 11 for 12 for 210 yards and three touchdown passes. Jeremy St. Denis hauled in two touchdown passes, and he produced one interception on defense. Safety Kaien Jenner had another solid outing on defense. He was all over the field in tackles and picked up the Falcons second interception.

“I thought our team leaders played very well. They set the tone from the start of the game. They made big plays throughout the game. “

“We are improving, and we received contributions from several new and young players. I’m proud of how hard everyone has worked. We are happy with the team’s performance at our school in front of a big crowd and during the annual Rick Klassen game.”

“We have a big challenge ahead of us this upcoming week against Holy Cross. We’ll get back to work on Monday.” Coach Sukh #FalconTough Sardis Falcons Athletics