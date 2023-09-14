Pride Flags Damaged at UFV Abbotsford Campus (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford – CHASI HUB at UFV is the Community Health and Social Innovation HUB. CHASI is committed to turning knowledge into action, mobilizing research and making it accessible to all.

From their X/Twitter feed: The group is dealing with a number of cases of homophobia and recently. three pride banners were stolen. Staff and Students found one in the parking lot, spat on and covered in dirt. This is the 10th act of vandalism against this display and targeting the queer community.

“These actions on our campus must be confronted as the hate that they are,” said CHASI director Dr. Martha Dow. “This bigotry thrives in spaces where it isn’t challenged, and it is our collective responsibility to stand against it in every space we inhabit.”

We’re angry, heartbroken, and unfortunately not at all surprised to share that the last piece of our Pride display, the beautiful handmade sign that has stood for months untouched by the vandals and thieves, was stolen last night.

What message do we send as a university, a city, a community, when this happens 11 times in six months? How can we call ourselves a safe or inclusive space when we see targeted hate again and again and again? We will have more pride banners soon. But this is exhausting.

In one case, a UFV student was caught in the act. Dr. Dow spoke with FVN about the situation and the effect on students, staff and the pride community in general.

Abbotsford Police have opened a file to investigate these acts as hate crimes.