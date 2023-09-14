Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – Care Packages for Seniors: Spread Cheer Throughout the Year

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation partners with Cottage Worthington to help facilitate the purchase of social outings for seniors to help them engage with the community.

Participating as active members of the community, and normalising their life, is critical for older adults to maintain independence, dignity, and engage in a healthy social life. And addressing challenges of loneliness is something the FVHCF need to continue to work on to ensure they can create positive health outcomes in our long-term facilities.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is asking for a $20 month donation to help older adults participate in social outing



If you would like to support this project, or others, visit the website: https://www.fvhcf.ca/seniors/