City of Chilliwack Installs LED Lighting at Exhibition Field (Stadium)

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack recently upgraded the field lighting at Exhibition Field to LED. The new LED lights will reduce energy consumption, provide even light distribution, and reduce light pollution.

Back in April 2023, council approved $304,000 to improve lighting and this comes with a 25 year warranty. The obvious savings come from the hydro savings,let alone better night lighting, especially for night time events.

Here is a link to a staff report on this project with more details: https://pub-chilliwack.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=6503.