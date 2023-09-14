Chilliwack RCMP, IHIT Investigating Double Homicide on Chilliwack Lake Road – Suspect in Custody

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is on the scene of a double homicide at a residence in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

At approximately 7:45 pm, on Wednesday night (September 13), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road. Upon arrival, two deceased individuals were located in a nearby residence. A suspect was identified and taken into custody at the scene and there is no risk to public safety.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Chilliwack RCMP.

Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase; no further information will be provided at this time.