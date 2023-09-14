Bridge Maintenance on Abbotsford Mission Bridge (Highway 11)

Fraser Valley – The Northbound slow lane on the #AbbotsfordMissionBridge will be closed from 8:00pm September 14th to 5:00am September 15th for bridge joint work.
Please watch for crews and traffic control.
Fraser Valley – The Northbound slow lane on the #AbbotsfordMissionBridge will be closed from 8:00pm September 14th to 5:00am September 15th for bridge joint work.
Please watch for crews and traffic control.
Fraser Valley – The Northbound slow lane on the #AbbotsfordMissionBridge will be closed from 8:00pm September 14th to 5:00am September 15th for bridge joint work.
Chilliwack – Envision Financial Visions Series presents an afternoon of goblins, ghosts, witches and wizards! Join the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra for an afternoon of ‘Wicked”
Ottawa/Victoria – This has long been a concern for parents for their kids in public spaces. The Province has received approval from the federal government
Vancouver (Broadcast Dialogue/David Bray/Numeris) – Numeris has released PPM ratings for the 13-week period from May 29 to Aug. 27. (Also known as the summer