Skip to content

Bridge Maintenance on Abbotsford Mission Bridge (Highway 11)

Home
News
Bridge Maintenance on Abbotsford Mission Bridge (Highway 11)

Fraser Valley – The Northbound slow lane on the #AbbotsfordMissionBridge will be closed from 8:00pm September 14th to 5:00am September 15th for bridge joint work.

Please watch for crews and traffic control.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts