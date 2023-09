Chilliwack – Envision Financial Visions Series presents an afternoon of goblins, ghosts, witches and wizards!

Join the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra for an afternoon of ‘Wicked” mayhem and fun on Sunday afternoon October 29 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

This is a 3PM afternoon show.

Program details will be available on the Chilliwack Visual Artist’s Association website, chilliwackmetropolitan.com, closer to the performance.

