AbbyPD Arrest Woman Pointing BB Gun At Drivers In Road Rage Incident

Abbotsford – On Wednesday evening (September 13 after 6PM) AbbyPD responded to a reported road rage incident occurring on the stretch of Highway 1 going through Abbotsford.

The accused driver was reportedly swerving across lanes and tailgating motorists, pulling beside a motorist, and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at them before taking the Sumas Way offramp into Abbotsford.

Within ten minutes of the call being reported to AbbyPD, patrol members had located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and had the 50-year-old female suspect in police custody.

Following the lawful search of the accused and the vehicle incidental to the arrest, members located an imitation handgun (BB gun).

The 50-year-old female driver faces the following recommended criminal charges and was served a Violation Ticket for having no driver’s licence:

Assault with a Weapon Section 267 C.C.C.

Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Section 88 C.C.C.