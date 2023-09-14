2023 Vancouver Summer Radio Ratings – CKNW Remains “Top Dog”

Vancouver (Broadcast Dialogue/David Bray/Numeris) – Numeris has released PPM ratings for the 13-week period from May 29 to Aug. 27. (Also known as the summer book).

In Vancouver, 980 CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 14.5% share of hours tuned (up from 12.5%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with a 19.0% (down from 19.2%) share. CKNW holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 13.9% share.

Read David Bray’s full breakdown here.

Vancouver: 980 CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 14.5% share of hours tuned (up from 12.5%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with a 19.0% (down from 19.2%) share. CKNW holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 13.9% share. CKNW is also out in front for M18-34 with 13.1% share of hours tuned, followed by MOVE at 12.7%. With Women 18-34, CFOX is #1 with an impressive 25.0 %.