Jumping Ship – Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman Joins BC Conservative Party

Abbotsford – The BC United Party formally Liberals, have been sagging in the polls for quite some time. When Kevin Falcon became leader and there was the re-branding and name change, many thought it was simply the same old – same old with a new coat of paint. The tough talk on crime and the promised to end drug decriminalization, has not set well with many pollsters.

Former BC United/Liberal Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman has now changed stripes, and left the BCUP for the Conservatives. (Banman is also a former Mayor of Abbotsford and has been vocal about the Lonzo homeless camp situation and a new camp off Clearbrook and Highway 1).

Historical Note – Banman’s predecessors in the riding, Darryl Plecas and Jon van Dongen,both left the BC Liberals while sitting for the riding.

In a media statement on Wednesday September 13:

“When I was elected MLA for Abbotsford South, I promised to bring the concerns of everyday hardworking people and families to the forefront in British Columbia’s Legislature in Victoria.”

“Today, after careful consideration, I have made the decision to join the Conservative Party of British Columbia to keep that promise to my community and my constituents.”

“I know first-hand that the Conservative Party of British Columbia is the only party that stands for what’s right in the legislature, rather than what’s politically convenient or politically correct.”

“As a Conservative MLA, I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to speak honestly and openly on behalf of my constituents.”

“I’m proud to join my friend John Rustad as the voice for everyday hardworking people in British Columbia’s Legislature.”

“Conservatives have common sense. We don’t support Trudeau-backed policies like the punishing carbon tax that hurts everyday people; we refuse to condone the ideological NDP education agenda that teaches students what to think instead of how to think; and, we will never support the myth of safe supply that kills British Columbians and poisons our communities with hard drugs.”

“I believe BC needs a leader who is a straight up, decent human being — and a party that’s willing to put politics aside to stand for what’s right.”

“After watching him fight for everyday British Columbians, both in BC’s legislature and all across our province — I have come to believe that leader is John Rustad, and that party is the Conservative Party of British Columbia.”

“I encourage all British Columbians who are looking for genuine change in our province to join me by taking out a membership.”

“Together, as British Columbians — let’s stand for what’s right.”

The next Provincial Election is slated for October 2024.

Now that Banman has joined Conservative leader John Rustad in the “Leg”, the BC Conservative party has two seats. That is enough for party status as well as other “party” privileges.