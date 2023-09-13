AbbyPD – Fatal MVI, Pedestrian Killed on Gladys Avenue

Abbotsford – Late Tuesday evening (September 12, at 11:28 P.M) AbbyPD responded to a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the 33000 block of Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford.

Arriving at the scene, members observed a male pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and immediately began rendering aid. BC Ambulance Service and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service were also on scene, providing life support procedures to the 35-year-old male victim who, despite best efforts, could not be resuscitated and succumbed to the injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment was determined not to be a factor.

The area of the collision on Gladys Avenue was closed off to the public as members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended to assist in piecing together the evidence and factors that led to the collision. The roadway has since been re-opened to the public.

With the assistance of Patrol, members of AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit are investigating the incident and request anyone with dashcam footage or information about the event to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.