Abbotsford – The CBC Columbia Bearcat Athletics Alumni Games are Saturday, September 30.

Bring your family and friends to cheer on the Bearcat Athletes as they take to the court against CBC alumni.



Admission is free and Bearcats Athletics asks that those who would like to support one of their teams consider donating to the Bearcats Challenge Fundraiser.



Games Day Schedule:



Women’s Basketball @ 1:00pm

Men’s Basketball @ 3:00pm



Women’s Volleyball @ 6:00pm

Men’s Volleyball @ 8:00pm

