City of Mission Forest Downtown Banner Project – Parade Unveil Friday September 22

Mission – Come celebrate the debut of the City of Mission‘s Forest Downtown Banner project with a free community reception to follow in honour of the local Creatives on the project (Ellen Nguyen, Chelsea Isbister, Brana Figueira, & Linda Klippenstein).

This event will also see the return of Runaway Moon Theatre’s Tree Parade: your chance to be a Tree if you missed out in July.



You are asked to meet at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall on Friday September 22 at 6pm in time to join Walk of the Woods Tree Parade down 1st Avenue.

At 7pm is the the reception at Welton Common (7337 Welton Street).