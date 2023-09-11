Valley and Lower Mainland Mayors Ask BC Highway Patrol to Delay Changes re Attending Crash Sites

Fraser Valley – On September 1, BC Highway Patrol was to have stopped attending accident crash sites and key on infractions.

In a letter shared with various Fraser Valley councils and the FVRD, Mission Mayor Paul Horn gave FVN a copy of the letter outlining concerns for the BCHP to step back from accident investigations.

At a recent Mission council meeting, Horn said “We really owe a debt to Chilliwack Mayor [Ken] Popove and to councillors [Jason] Lum and [Bud] Mercer for speaking about this very conversantly when Minister Farnworth was out in Chilliwack on some other business and I think that that helped bring some clarity to the scenario.”

UBCM The Union of BC Municipalities is set to meet in Vancouver from September 18 – 22 in Vancouver and the role of BC Highway Patrol is expected to be brought up.

A copy of that letter is below:

