UFV Sports Sunday – Soccer – Women’s Team Off to Best Start Since 2015

Fraser Valley – Victoria – Women’s Soccer – Halle McCambley’s third goal of the season clinched all three points for the UFV Cascades, as they secure their best start to a season through five games since 2015.



The Cascades pressed early, getting a pair of terrific opportunities in the eighth minute. McCambley’s close range shot was stopped, before a Kiana Langston chance on the ensuing corner was turned away by a Vikes defender on the goal line.



The Vikes had their best chance of the half in the 41st minute, as they forced a turnover deep in the UFV end, but the shot by Emma Skalik went well wide of the left post.



The Cascades found their breakthrough in the 48th minute, as Sarah Belcher received the return pass after a throw-in and played a cross into the Victoria box. Halle McCambley rose to meet the ball, and deftly flicked the header into the back of the net past Vikes keeper Kayley Lidstone.

Victoria pushed to find an equalizer as Ruby Nicholas burst past a pair of defenders into the box in the 67th minute, but their rising shot went just over top of the bar.



Despite pressure from the Vikes, UFV remained organized defensively. A 90th minute run by Jasdeep Deol into the corner while shrugging off three defenders helped the team close out the victory, as Cascades’ keeper Kareena Sahota kept the clean sheet.

UFV now moves to 3-1-1 on the season to make it their best start through five games since 2015 when they began the season 4-0-1. Meanwhile, Victoria drops to 2-3 so far this campaign. The Cascades now head off for their final two road games of the season next week where they will face the University of Lethbridge and the University of Calgary Saturday and Sunday. The team will then return home for a seven game homestand to end the regular season.

Men’s Soccer

Manpal Brar got the UFV Cascades on the board in second half stoppage time, but goals from Jimmy Steel, Aiden Grew, and Javier Sagaste gave the University of Victoria Vikes the 3-1 victory on Sunday.



After receiving a pass from Sagaste near the top of the box, Steel dribbled in to take a shot right of the penalty spot, sending it to the back left corner of the net for a 17th minute goal to put the Vikes ahead, 1-0.



Cascades keeper Jackson Cowx made a fantastic double save in the 34th minute to keep his team within one. First turning aside the shot from Grew, before denying Kaelan Cooke on the rebound.



Victoria doubled their lead in the 51st when a Jordan McKinty cross found the head of Grew, who nodded it across the line.



Cowx made another fine double save in the 60th minute stopping a long-range effort from Sagaste before smothering the rebound from Remi Barbot. A collision with Grew after securing the ball forced the Cascades goalkeeper to leave the game, and rookie Kody Torrance stepped in to make his debut for UFV.



Just moments later the visitors had a chance to cut the lead back to one, but a volley off the foot of Kadir Yagci was blocked by a Victoria defender.



The Vikes were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute, and Sagaste stepped up to bury it past a diving Torrance to give the hosts a three-goal lead.



A 90th minute shot from Mateo Brazinha tested Vikes goalkeeper Callum Weir, who did well to tip it over the bar. However, the pressure from the Cascades would pay off moments later, as they were given a penalty kick of their own two minutes into stoppage time. Brar made no mistake blasting it down the middle for his first goal of the season and spoiling the clean sheet.

UFV falls to 1-3-0 this season, while Victoria improves to 3-0-1 on the year. The Cascades now head to Alberta to take on the University of Alberta Sept. 16, and Mount Royal University on Sept. 17.

Catch every game of the Cascades season live on Canada West TV.



