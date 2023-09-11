Tom Cochrane “Songs and Stories” in Chilliwack – Wednesday November 22

Chilliwack (RockitBoy Entertainment) – Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents SONGS+STORIES. TOM COCHRANE. THE DUO. Wednesday, November 22 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack. Tickets are $95.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Tickets available September 15.



Legendary Canadian Rock Music Icon Tom Cochrane has rocked stages through a fabled career spanning over forty years. As both the lead singer and songwriter for Red Rider, and his stellar solo act, he has built an authentic relationship with his fans. This Fall, Cochrane will be performing a series of intimate theatre shows in British Columbia. It’s Tom Cochrane like you have never seen or heard him before in an intimate duo format with special guest Ryan McMahon.