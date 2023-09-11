Proposed Husky Development in Harrison – Council Debate Delayed as September Meeting Cancelled

Harrison – The proposed Husky development in the heart of Harrison Hot Springs, was to have gone to Council for debate on September 11.

However, Mayor Ed Wood cancelled that meeting at the last minute. No one really has an answer for that. The next Regular Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 3.

That agenda is here.

There is the by election to fill one seat on Village council on Saturday September 16.

Former Harrison Councilor Gerry Palmer commented on social media:

For those wanting more detail, the information is set out starting at page 187 of Mondays Council Meeting which has been cancelled. I posted the link to that package in Forum yesterday. The proposal is to rebuild the gas station and build 7 small commercial units with 17 hotel rooms.

New modern hotel rooms would be an asset to the village businesses that service our overnight visitors. A new smaller gas station would be adequate to service the Village. Increased height and greater density seems appropriate in that urban core although I am concerned that parking in the plan seems inadequate. It would however seem unfair to stress the small parking deficiency on this site when council just supported the extra 100 seat outdoor patio being permanent at the Settler Pub with no required extra parking.

I’m not sure about the viability of seven small commercial spots, but then again it’s not my money. That may contribute to a glut of commercial spots when the other new construction projects are complete.

Overall I’m supportive and it will improve the appearance of our small village core.