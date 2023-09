Chilliwack – Just before Noon on Monday September 11, Fortis BC and Chilliwack Fire were called to the construction site on Victoria between Young and Nowell. An excavator clipped a gas line near the Chilliwack Alano Club and there was a audible hiss that could be heard from the FVN studio. That stretch of Victoria is now closed to traffic for the time being until repairs are complete.

The construction site is where the new parking lot is and where Victoria will become one way.

2023 Chilliwack Fire Gas Leak Sept 11