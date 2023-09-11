Skip to content

District of Kent Stands Down Its Emergency Operations Centre

Kent – On Monday September 11 and based on the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the District of Kent has stood down its Emergency Operations Centre but remains in regular contact with BCWS.

The Bear Mountain Wildfire discovered on August 29, 2023, remains at 1.5 hectares and with the status as being held (with the expected conditions resources assigned, the wildfire is not expected to grow beyond its current perimeter). BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) completed a thermal scan of the area and located seven hot spots, which were immediately actioned.

A reminder that a fire ban continues to be in place for the Coast Fire Centre. This includes the District of Kent and surrounding areas

More details can be found on the BCWS incident page by clicking here.

Please visit https://www.kentbc.ca/eoc/ for more information.

District of Kent Wildfire Notice 2023

