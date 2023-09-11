AbbyPD – What Started as a Motorcyclist Without Plates Turned Into a Firearms Arrest

Abbotsford – On Friday morning, September 8, AbbyPD patrol officers observed a motorcycle without licence plates travelling in the 1900 block of McCallum Rd Abbotsford.



The motorcyclist, wearing a face cover, was observed changing speeds and driving erratically, stalling the bike in an attempt to flee following officers activating their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.



AbbyPD patrol officers informed the rider they were under arrest. Yet, the rider “vigorously attempted to bring the bike back into gear”,” demonstrating no compliance with commands and posing a significant risk to public safety.



The officer removed the rider from the bike, after which a short struggle and foot chase in which the suspect was observed reaching under his chest multiple times ended with the 25-year-old Justin Walsh being placed in police custody.



During the search following his arrest, Walsh was found armed with a loaded sawed-off shotgun strapped to his chest.



Walsh, a prolific offender, is facing the following charge:



Count 1: Fail to stop Sec. 320.17 Criminal Code of Canada

Count 2: Obstruct peace officer Sec. 129(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 3: Unlawful possession of a firearm Sec. 95(1) Criminal Code of Canada.

2023 AbbyPD Firearms Arrest Sept 8