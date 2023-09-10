Wedding Dress Your Best – Benefit for Cythera Transition House Society – A Safe Refuse for Woman and Children – September 16 (VIDEO)

Pitt Meadows – Wedding Dress Your Best is a charity gala to benefit the Cythera Transition House Society. The Cythera Transition House is a pillar in the community and provides a safe refuge and basic necessities for up to 30 days to women and children fleeing abuse. Staffed 24 hours a day, residents receive emotional support in a secure, non-judgmental, and confidential environment. Charities like these have been crucial for the health and well-being of woman & Families within our community.

The event is coming up on September 16th at the SKY Hangar in Pitt Meadows. It will be a fabulous night of food, fun, and fancy outfits. There will be casino games, a contortionist show, a live auction, a dance floor with a live DJ, and amazing prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress their best, such as a wedding dress, bridesmaid dress, tuxedo, or suit.

For more info or to purchase tickets, visit www.weddingdressyourbest.com

Facebook Event Invite: https://fb.me/e/Avuzpl3c

2023 Wedding Dress Your Best Gala Sept