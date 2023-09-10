City of Abbotsford About To Start Construction of Picnic Shelter in Swensson Park

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is planning to construct a new picnic shelter in Swensson Park. The new shelter will complement the existing park amenities and will support small gatherings and events in the park year round, by providing picnic tables, shade and weather protection. Construction of the new shelter is anticipated for Winter 2023/2024. The park will remain open to the public during construction.

Swensson Park City of Abbotsford

Two Shelter Locations to Choose From:

Through the in-person and online neighbourhood consultation process that took place in May 2023, the city heard different opinions about where the new shelter should be located in the park.

The city has identified two locations in the park where the new shelter could be located, Option A and Option B (see diagram below). Each location has its own unique considerations.