Chilliwack BCSPCA Yard Sale – Saturday, September 16

Chilliwack BCSPCA Yard Sale – Saturday, September 16

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack BCSPCA will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, September 16th from 9am-2pm at 46460 Strathcona, Fairfield Island.

There will be tons of brand new items with tags still attached, and many other items in near new condition.

They will have collars, leashes, harnesses, bedding, coats, crates, bowls, aquarium décor, lizard habitats, as well as a great variety of large dog beds.

There will also be an assortment of estate items with all proceeds going to support your local Chilliwack SPCA Centre.

2023 Chilliwack BC SPCA Yard Sale September
2023 Chilliwack BC SPCA Yard Sale September Rosslynne Miller

