Bruce Cunnings Appointed as Assistant Superintendent of Abbotsford Schools

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announced in August that Bruce Cunnings will step into the Assistant Superintendent role on October 1, where he will lead the strategic direction of the instruction and curriculum portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team as one of our Assistant Superintendents,” said Sean Nosek, Superintendent of Schools for the Abbotsford School District. “As we continue to evolve in the ever-changing landscape of education, Bruce’s expertise will play a key role in supporting our organization’s efforts in shaping the future of our instructional programs and curriculum offerings.”

Cunnings has been an educator in the B.C. public education system for over 28 years. He has worked in various school and district administrative roles across lower mainland school districts throughout his career journey, including New Westminster, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. Most recently, Cunnings has served as Director of Instruction for Learning Services at the New Westminster School District.

Holding a Master of Arts in Education (MEd) from the University of Phoenix, Cunnings is a passionate educational leader who works tirelessly to support success for all learners. His professional expertise includes developing and implementing instructional strategies, curriculum design, and assessment methodologies.

The Abbotsford School District’s Senior Leadership team serves as a crucial catalyst in driving forward the Board of Education’s strategic plan and vision, ensuring that every decision made puts the needs of students at the forefront so they are prepared and inspired for a lifetime of success.