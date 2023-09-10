BCFC – Rams Win Big, Huskers Lose Big

Fraser Valley – The Langley Rams had no problems shutting down the Kodiaks offence, winning 62-0 over Prince George. The Rams are on the road next week where they will see the Kodiaks on their home turf on September 16.

Tune into bcfctv.com or Telus channel 1981 to watch the game.

The Island road trip was not kind to the Valley Huskers.

The Westshore Rebels beating the Huskers 54-21 in Langford. Rebels remain undefeated at 6-0 on the season. Huskers drop to 4-2.

Next weekend, the Huskers have the bye and their next game is Saturday September 23. That’s a 2PM start at Exhibition Stadium hosting Prince George.

Again this game is on bcfctv.com