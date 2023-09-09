UFV Sports – Soccer Recap – Women’s Win Tough, Men Not So Much

Fraser Valley/Calgary – Women’s Soccer – Kareena Sahota made three saves as the UFV Cascades women’s soccer team kept their first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 victory over the Mount Royal University Cougars on Friday in Calgary.



Both teams struggled to find an edge in the first half, as they went into the break scoreless.



MRU looked to strike in the 65th as the ball bounced around in the Cascades box after a free kick, but Caitlyn Vieira’s shot just trickled wide of the goal.



The Cascades got a fortuitous bounce in the 73rd minute to open the scoring. Dessa Peterson’s corner kick was played into a dangerous area, and Sophie Kinghorn’s attempted clearing header found its way into the top left corner for the own goal.



Just seven minutes later the Cascades would find the insurance marker. Simone Nagasaki drove to the byline before finding Dani Coss in the box, who slipped it across to Deol at the top of the six-yard box. Deol’s first touch shot found its way through the keeper’s legs and into the net to make it 2-0.

UFV moves to 2-1-1 on the season, while MRU falls to 0-3-1. The Cascades now head to Vancouver Island for a battle with the University of Victoria on Sunday at 12 p.m. (PT) to close out the weekend.

Catch the game live on Canada West TV.

Men’s Soccer

Jackson Cowx made eight saves, but it was not enough for the UFV Cascades to earn a point, as the UBC Thunderbirds took a 2-0 victory on Friday night.



A Sebastian Dzikowski double made it five wins out of five to start the season for the defending Canada West champions and took the striker’s league leading tally to eight.



UBC controlled the bulk of the play in the first half, but some fantastic play from Cowx in the Cascades goal limited the hosts to just one goal. That breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when a handball was called on rookie Gurnaj Sidhu in the box, and Dzikowski found the back of the net on the ensuing penalty kick.



Cowx came up with two fantastic acrobatic saves late in the half to deny Dzikowski another tally, and despite failing to register a shot in the first half, UFV had a great opportunity to go into the break level. Manpal Brar slipped the ball inside to Mateo Brazinha , but the ball was just behind the midfielder and the change went abegging.



The action flowed from end to end without too many clear-cut chances to start the second half, but UFV had a great opportunity to level six minutes from time when Jeevan Dhaliwal was played in but went for goal when a pass inside was perhaps the better option and the break came to nothing.



UBC turned the pressure up in stoppage time and Cowx produced another fantastic save to turn away a brilliantly hit curler from Asvin Chauhan.



As the Cascades pushed for the late leveller, they were caught on a quick Thunderbirds break as Chauhan tore forward once again, playing the ball inside to Connor Mrazek, who nudged it on to Dzikowski, sealing the deal for UBC when he powerfully fired home through the legs of Cowx.



There was still time for Kadir Yagci to almost pull one back for UFV, but he fired into the side netting and UBC continued their perfect start to the season.

UFV now moves to 1-2 on the season, while UBC improves to 5-0 to start the year. The Cascades now head to Vancouver Island for a battle with the University of Victoria on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. (PT) to close out the weekend. Watch the game live on Canada West TV.