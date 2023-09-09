Registration on Now for 2023 Canadian Walk for Veterans (Fraser Valley) Saturday September 23

Fraser Valley – The annual Canadian Walk for Veterans (Fraser Valley) takes place again at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford, on Saturday, September 23.

The theme for this year’s Canadian Walk for Veterans, Heroes of the Homefront, recognizes the contributions made by military families who play a critical role in enhancing the well-being of military personnel and veterans, particularly those with service-related health conditions.

Register now to receive your 2023 Canadian Walk for Veterans commemorative challenge coin produced by veteran owned Sharkz Coins. The front of the coin depicts the iconic Second World War image, “Wait for me Daddy”, and on the back of the coin is this year’s theme “Heroes of the Homefront”.

Net proceeds from the Fraser Valley Canadian Walk for Veterans will go to the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC). MFRCs are the heart of their military communities and work to build strong, resilient individuals and families.