OH WHAT A NIGHT! A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Cross Canada Tour Comes To Chilliwack, November 3 (VIDEO)

Nashville/Chilliwack – Rocklands Entertainment in collaboration with Las Vegas-based Chapquist Entertainment is excited to announce their 16-stop Canadian tour of the hit show OH WHAT A NIGHT! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons kicking off in New Brunswick on Tuesday, October 24th.



OH WHAT A NIGHT! is a blockbuster musical review conceived and directed by award-winning Broadway producer-director Michael Chapman; written by Motown producer George Solomon; and choreographed by critically acclaimed choreographer Paul Holmquist.



“The thing that distinguishes OH WHAT A NIGHT! from other tribute shows is that the audience feels like they get a chance to know our performers intimately as we’re not doing an impersonation of FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS”, shares producer/director Michael Chapman.

For further information on the show please visit: OhWhatANightTribute.com

November 3 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre (Ticket Info)