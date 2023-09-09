“Dream Big”, The Bria Skonberg Interview on chillTV – September 7, 2023 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV is delighted to bring you a Chilliwack Original, Juno Award Winning Jazz Trumpter, Singer, Songwriter Bria Skonberg! Our fabulous guest host Emily Hamel, of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre interviews Ms. Skonberg before playing before a SOLD-OUT hometown crowd at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre (September 9, 2023), her only Canadian date before a tour of Korea later this Fall. Learn about Bria’s musical heroes and the local people that supported her and started her on her journey from Chilliwack Senior Secondary to international stardom and life in the Big Apple!

As Bria might suggest…”think local” and “dream big!” chillTV’s producers would like to thank Ms. Skonberg & Ms. Hamel for their time recording this very enjoyable interview.

You’ll love it! chillTV: Your TV…and all that jazz!™

Some great links: https://www.briaskonberg.com/

https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre….