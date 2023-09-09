Chilliwack Student Awarded with Lifelabs Employee Family Scholarship

Chilliwack/Vancouver/Toronto – A Chilliwack Student is one of five in BC to receive the Lifelabs Employee Family Scholarship Program.

Madisyn Kennedy, Chiliwack.

Throughout high school, Madisyn has demonstrated strong leadership skills through her many roles as a member of the Chilliwack Rotary Club, the Minor Fast Pitch Association, Sardis Drumline, Link Leadership, Medicine Club, and through many other organizations. Music has also played a key role in Madisyn’s life. As a leader of her school’s drumline, she and her team travelled to many community events, and even led a drumline session at a Vancouver Canucks event. In addition, Madisyn mentored students weekly who were interested in being part of the school’s drumline.

Madisyn will be attending the University of Victoria to study Psychology.