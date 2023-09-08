UFV Cascades Men’s Soccer Sign Five from Surrey United

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer program announced the signing of five standout athletes on Thursday. Ebi Igali, Dante Colebourne, Milad Jalo, Aidan Fitzgerald, and Nathan Cervo will each join the squad for next season and look to make an immediate impact in Canada West.



“Not only are we bringing in excellent players, but we are bringing in quality young men as well,” said head coach Tom Lowndes . “They have a hunger and desire to be the best they can be, and they will compliment and push our current group of players here at UFV.”



All five of these players have played together with Surrey United Soccer club under coach Lowndes before signing with the Cascades.



“Their success and chemistry they have on the field from playing together at Surrey United will only help them as they transition into the toughest soccer conference in the country – Canada West. I am delighted with the quality this group will add to our program and expect this to be one of the top recruiting classes in USPORTS this year,” Lowndes noted.



Ebi Igali

5’11” Defender, Surrey, BC

Surrey United Soccer Club

Earl Marriott Secondary



Lowndes explained the signing of Igali can be big for the program moving forward.



“To secure a player of Ebi’s quality is a major coup for UFV soccer. He is an athletic, tough tackling quality defender, who is also a big threat on attacking set pieces. He has a great work ethic and constantly pushes his teammates to be better every day.”



“I have been impressed with his progression in the short time I have worked with him at Surrey United, and we are ecstatic that he has chosen to be a vital part of the Cascades family for the next five years and beyond.”



The highly touted defender comes from a family with a significant athletics background, as his father won Olympic gold for Canada in Wrestling, and his mother competed in weightlifting for Nigeria.



Igali noted location and familiarity with coach Lowndes as reasons for joining the Cascades.



“It’s local and I like the coach and facilities offered at UFV. I want to help the team reach deep playoff runs, and leave an impact.”



Dante Colebourne

5’10” Midfielder, Chilliwack, BC

Surrey United Soccer Club

GW Graham Secondary



One of the top attacking players in the country in his age group, Colebourne is another quality signing for the Cascades’ men’s soccer program.



“He is a real special attacking talent who we are delighted has chosen to sign with our squad. He possesses the unique ability to unlock defences with his range of passing or on the dribble himself,” remarked Lowndes. “He is a creative midfielder who is going to make an immediate impact within our team next season.”



“He is another athlete with a fantastic attitude that is always looking to improve and make others around him better as well, both on the field and in the classroom. He is a quality leader for his Surrey United team and I can see him becoming a future captain for UFV soccer, as he embodies everything we want UFV soccer to be.”



Colebourne explained that UFV checked all the boxes for him when it came to choosing a university.



“I chose UFV because of all the different aspects that aligned perfectly with my needs in a university. I knew I wanted the school I attend to be local, have a great soccer program, have a criminology program, and most importantly I wanted the school to be a place I felt I could grow not only as a player but also as a person off the field. I felt UFV brought all these things to the table and that’s why I thought it would be a great fit for myself.”



“I want to be able to play a big role in the UFV men’s Soccer Program and help them to succeed in the seasons ahead, and I want to graduate from the school with a degree in Criminal Justice.”



Milad Jalo

5’8″ Midfielder, Surrey, BC

Surrey United Soccer Club

Guildford Park Secondary



Lowndes noted Jalo is a player who is expected to battle for minutes in their first season at UFV.



“Milad is a quality defensive midfielder who will instantly compete for minutes next season. He has spent time with the Whitecaps Residency program and bounced back from multiple knee injuries to become one of the top 2006 born midfielders in Western Canada.”



“He is another individual who has a great attitude and work ethic, and will no doubt have a huge impact on our squad both on and off the field. I am extremely excited to see Milad in cascades green next season.”

Jalo explained that he has lofty goals for his time at UFV, but is looking to enjoy his time.



“For my time with the Cascades, I’ve set my sights on two goals. Winning the U-Sports championship and enjoying every step of the journey. Victory is the destination, but the joy is in the process.”



“Choosing to play soccer with UFV wasn’t just about the game, but about embarking on a journey of growth, camaraderie, and self-discovery. By joining UFV I can achieve what i’m looking to achieve with both soccer and school.”



Aidan Fitzgerald

6’2″ Defender, Surrey, BC

Surrey United Soccer Club

Grandview Heights Secondary



Lowndes explained that one of Fitzgerald’s best qualities is in the way he thinks the game.



“I have been coaching Aidan since he was 13 years old, and he has developed into a quality central defender. He has a high level of soccer IQ which will serve him well as he transitions to university soccer. His smart decision making, and physical abilities will complement our current defenders for the 2024 season.”



“Aidan is another quality character who fits the profile of student athletes we want in our program, and we are lucky to have him joining us next year.”



Fitzgerald acknowledged that UFV was an excellent fit for him in terms of both athletics and academics.



“I chose UFV as it checked all of the boxes I was looking for in a university. UFV is close to home, has a strong soccer program, and a prominent business program where I can continue my post-secondary education.”

“I hope to make a positive contribution to the team, earn my business degree and eventually finish first in Canada West.”



Nathan Cervo

5’11” Striker, Abbotsford, BC

Surrey United Soccer Club

W.J. Mouat Secondary



A hard working and athletic attacker, Lowndes lauded what the striker can bring to the Cascades in the future.



“Nate is a dynamic forward whose biggest attribute is his speed and work rate. He has worked hard over the past couple seasons on his finishing and has become a constant threat in front of goal. His high energy and ability to press from the front will give us a different dynamic in our team.



“He is always looking to push himself and his team-mates day in and day out. I am excited to see how he transitions to USPORTS soccer, he has the desire and attitude to develop into a quality striker in our league.”

The W.J. Mouat senior boys MVP has already begun setting goals individually and for the team while at UFV.



“I want to become a consistent starter, and hopefully help the team become a consistent top-three ranked team in Canada West. I chose UFV because it’s close to home, the team is on the rise, and I have a good relationship with the coach. All of those give me opportunities to succeed with the Cascades.”



The Cascades men’s soccer team continues their 2023 Canada West season this weekend as they head to Vancouver on Friday to face off against UBC before catching a ferry to take on Victoria on Sunday. Both games can be watched live on canadawest.tv.