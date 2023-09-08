Skip to content

Theft of Backpacks and Equipment from Chilliwack Search and Rescue

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Search and Rescue took to Instagram to reveal that they were the victim of theft.

So Thursday night (September 8) two of our most active volunteers had their packs stolen from their truck right outside their house.

SAR packs contain essential survival gear, first aid, technical clothing, rope rescue gear and many other essential items to ensure a safe and effective response.

Having two highly skilled members unable to attend calls can have real implications – not to mention the cost and time involved in replacing all of this gear.

Whilst the team provides basic gear for our volunteer members, we all carry our own personal gear depending on technical skills and capabilities, all of which is expensive.

If anyone has any info or sees this gear looking out of place somewhere please let us know.

Definitely the last thing we needed as we continue to try and fundraise for a new building.

Instagram @chilliwacksearchandrescue

2023 Chilliwack SAR Stolen backpack 1 Sept
2023 Chilliwack SAR Stolen backpack 2 Sept

