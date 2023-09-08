Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Lougheed Thursday Evening

Mission – Around 9:35pm on September 7, 2023, Mission RCMP responded to a report of a collision in the 32000 block of Lougheed Highway in Mission.

Initial reports indicated a pedestrian had been struck by a car. Mission Fire Rescue Service as well as BC Ambulance Service attended the scene. A male victim was located and life saving efforts were made but the man died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Impairment by either drugs or alcohol were determined not to be a factor.

The Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Service attended to examine the scene which resulted in the eastbound lane of Lougheed Hwy being closed for several hours. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage, please contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.