Five Candidates in Running for Harrison Council By-Election Saturday September 16 – FVN Wants to Hear from the Candidates

Harrison – There are five candidates running for the one council seat in Harrison Hot Springs.

A by-election is set for Saturday September 16.

This is to replace Councillor John Buckley, who resigned in June. He cited conflicts with Mayor Ed Wood.

FVN and chillTV are asking the five candidates to submit their platforms and are welcome to come on This Week in Chilliwack on chillTV to talk about their candidacy.

The nominees are

John Allen

Stewart Pritchard

Andres Baziuk

Leslie Ghezesan

Teresa Omelus