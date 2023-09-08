Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema Officially Named to Canada Soccer’s 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifier

Ottawa/Chilliwack – Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team has announced their 25-player squad for the critical upcoming September 2023 two-match winner-takes-all Concacaf W Olympic Play-In series against Jamaica. Canada will first travel to play Jamaica on Friday 22 September (20.00 ET/18.00 MT/17.00 PT) at Jamaica National Stadium, in Kingston Jamaica, and conclude their series at home on Tuesday 26 September (19.00 ET/17.00 MT/16.00 PT) in Toronto, in a match co-presented by CIBC and Visa.

This includes Chilliwack raised attacker Jordyn Huitema. Jordyn plays pro in Seattle with the OL Reign.

“I’m excited to get this roster together and get after the next chapter for this team. We all are itching to get back on the pitch and be together and want nothing more than to start our 2024 Olympic Journey and solidify that in front of a home crowd in Toronto. ” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Head Coach.

Since 1991, the two nations have faced each other nine times in international competition, where Canada holds a 9-0-0 record. The last time Canada played Jamaica was on 14 July 2022 at the Concacaf W Championship Semi-Finals, which resulted in a 3:0 win for Canada.