BUSINESS – CADREB – Home Sales Up from 2022 But Slow August 2023

Chilliwack (CADREB) The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 191 units in August 2023. This was a substantial increase of 32.6% from August 2022.

Home sales were 28% below the five-year average and 31.1% below the 10-year average for the month of August.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 1,914 units over the first eight months of the year. This was a moderate decrease of 5.1% from the same period in 2022.

The average price of homes sold in August 2023 was $700,155, decreasing by 6.4% from August 2022.

