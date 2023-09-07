Skip to content

Sprinkler Extinguishes Fire at Supportive Housing Unit (Old Travelodge) in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Just after 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon, 14 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1 and 4 responded to a fire alarm in a 3 storey supportive housing building located in the 45000 block of Yale Road.

This is the old Travelodge now used by BC Housing and RAN Mission for supporting housing.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered the fire alarm activation was due to a fire in one of the units. The fire had activated a single sprinkler head, extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was out and shut off the sprinkler system. There was minor fire, smoke and water damage in the unit.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, possibly related to smoking materials discarded into a plastic bag.

