Provincial Financial Assistance for Local Governments, First Nations Affected by Wildfire

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for local governments and First Nations in regions that have been adversely affected by wildfires this season.

This includes the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District.

DFA is available to help community authorities cover disaster-related losses that are not covered by insurance, such as wildfire damage to public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and other publicly owned infrastructure.

People who have been affected by wildfires are encouraged to contact their insurance representative. Standard home and business insurance policies cover fire damage and additional living expenses – for things such as food, shelter and clothing – if residents were required to leave their homes due to an evacuation order issued by their local government or First Nation.

The Province is supporting fire-affected communities as they begin to focus on community-led recovery efforts. The Province has also applied to the federal government for Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), which provides cost-sharing support for wildfire expenses, such as repairs to roads and public buildings, and cleanup.

First Nations communities and local governments that have infrastructure damage as a result of the wildfires since April 29, 2023, should submit a local government DFA application as soon as possible. The application deadline will be 90 days after the end date of the event, which is still to be determined. With ongoing wildfires, visit the DFA website for application forms and deadlines:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/local-emergency-programs/financial/communities-dfa