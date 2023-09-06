Ride for RAN – Ruth and Naomi’s Mission – Saturday September 16 at Vedder Park

Chilliwack – The annual bike ride that raises funds for Ruth and Naomi’s mission.

The 7th Annual Ride for RAN.

September 16th at Vedder Park (45450 Petawawa Road)

Choose from family friendly ride along the Vedder River (approximately 20 km) or join in a more competitive street ride up Chilliwack Lake Road (40 km and 80 km distances available).

RAN welcomes cyclists of all calibers and look forward to having a great time as they raise funds for ongoing work.

This year, the funds raised will be dedicated to developing a Community Outreach Team. There is a need to connect with people beyond their current services to establish a trusting relationship and help connect people to necessary supports and services. ​

Registration is NOW OPEN – visit ranmission.ca to sign up.