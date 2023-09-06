Skip to content

Hope Fire Worked a MVI/Car Fire at Highway 3/5 Before Coquihala Canyon Provincial park (Exit 173)

Hope – Just after 7PM on Wednesday evening (September 6), Hope Fire crews were on scene on Highway 3/5 near Exit 173 with an MVI and fire.

West bound lane has speed reduced to 70km for the time being.

The fire has been extinguished.

2023 Hope Fire Highway 3/5 September 6

