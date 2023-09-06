FVRD – Kookipi Creek Wildfire Structure Loss and Re-entry Information – Fire Took 27 Structures

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is providing information regarding structure loss, and re-entry information for Electoral Area A as a result of the Kookipi Creek Wildfire.

The primary focus remains the safety and well-being of local residents.

The FVRD encourages residents to read the Re-Entry Guide before returning to their community. The guide provides information on how to prepare before you leave, and what to look out for upon return. Areas within the evacuation alert remain hazardous from poor road conditions, danger trees, post-fire hazards, and other risks.

Residents are asked to exercise all levels of caution during their return.

The FVRD has contacted all property owners where structure loss and damage was identified by BC Wildfire Service. The Kookipi Creek Wildfire took 27 structures, six of those were residential; the remaining were recreational and maintenance buildings.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the FVRD EOC Information Line at 778-704-0400 or to visit fvrd.ca/eoc if the FVRD may be of assistance. The FVRD EOC remains open as we continue to monitor the situation.