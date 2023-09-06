Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” September 6

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

Name: SODERSTROM, Allan

Age: 59

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 221 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: August 22, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack.