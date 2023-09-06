Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” September 6

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SODERSTROM, Allan

Age: 59

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 221 lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: August 22, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack.

2023 Crime Stoppers SODERSTROM, Allan September 6

