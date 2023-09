Chilliwack – Chilliwack Boxing Club presents the BC Bronze Gloves Boxing Tournament – September 30 and October 1.

This event will be a 2 day event with 3 shows and close to 50 fights. At the end of the weekend they will know who the best in BC is with under 5 fights in their categories!



TICKETS ARE ON SALE.

Click the link below or scan the QR on the poster – https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/bc-bronze-gloves-boxing…