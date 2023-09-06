Chilliwack Among BC Communities to Apply for New Foundry Centres to Support Young People

Chilliwack/Victoria – More young people in British Columbia will soon have access to vital mental-health and substance-use supports as communities can now submit applications to bring a Foundry centre to their area.

This includes The Chilliwack Youth Health Centre (CYHC) which provides virtual and face-to-face medical & counselling services at the Neighborhood Learning Centre (NLC).

Foundry services are a vital part of our health care system, provided by Providence Health Care an affiliate of Vancouver Coastal Health. In conjunction with the Province, health authorities and community partners, the centres provide young people 12-24 and their caregivers free and confidential assistance to fit their unique mental-health and wellness needs. Services include mental-health and substance-use support, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services. For those who cannot visit a centre in person, Foundry services can be accessed virtually.

“Every young person in British Columbia needs access to health-care services that meets their unique needs, regardless of their location,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Expanding the Foundry network will make it easier for young people and their families to get the help they need, right in their own community.”

As of Sept. 6, 2023, Foundry is accepting applications from communities around the province that are looking to establish a local Foundry centre. All non-profit and health and social-system organizations serving youth, including First Nations, Métis and urban Indigenous service providers, are eligible and encouraged to apply. Communities are advised to apply by Oct. 27, 2023, at: https://foundrybc.ca/expansion/