2023 Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards – Nominations Are Open

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News are welcoming nominations for the 27th annual Business Excellence Awards. This year, two new categories have been added to the awards to highlight the success of Indigenous-led businesses and young professionals.

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Abbotsford News will recognize outstanding organizations and individuals in Abbotsford that strive for excellence in our community. Nominations are open until September 22nd at 5pm PST.

“With 110 years of service to Abbotsford’s diverse and growing business community, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the roots of excellence that foster success,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “Running a business is far from easy, and can often feel like a lonely road. The annual Business Excellence awards present an opportunity to showcase innovation and spotlight the handwork and perseverance of small business owners across sectors.”

“The Abbotsford News has a 100 year history working alongside the business community and believe in the importance of recognizing their efforts,” said Carly Fergson, Group Publisher Blackpress. “The Business Excellence Awards have seen thousands of local businesses nominated over the years with hundreds awarded for excellence.”

The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

Hom e-based Business Excellence,

e-based Business Excellence, Tourism Excellence

Manufacturing and Production Excellence

Consumer Services Excellence

Indigenous Business of The Year

Agriculture & Agri-business Excellence

Entrepreneur of the year

Non-profit Organization of the year

Business of doing good

New Business of the year

Established business of the year

Company of young professionals and entrepreneurs

The public is encouraged to nominate businesses that push innovation, growth, and leadership in our community. Nominations are open until September 22nd at 5pm PST and will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders. The awards will be presented on November 16th for a reception at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information on each category and to nominate a business visit:

https://abbotsfordchamber.com/events/excellence-awards .

