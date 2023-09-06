2023 Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards – Nominations Are Open

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News are welcoming nominations for the 27th annual Business Excellence Awards. This year, two new categories have been added to the awards to highlight the success of Indigenous-led businesses and young professionals.
The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Abbotsford News will recognize outstanding organizations and individuals in Abbotsford that strive for excellence in our community. Nominations are open until September 22nd at 5pm PST.
“With 110 years of service to Abbotsford’s diverse and growing business community, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the roots of excellence that foster success,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “Running a business is far from easy, and can often feel like a lonely road. The annual Business Excellence awards present an opportunity to showcase innovation and spotlight the handwork and perseverance of small business owners across sectors.”
“The Abbotsford News has a 100 year history working alongside the business community and believe in the importance of recognizing their efforts,” said Carly Fergson, Group Publisher Blackpress. “The Business Excellence Awards have seen thousands of local businesses nominated over the years with hundreds awarded for excellence.”
The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:
- Home-based Business Excellence,
- Tourism Excellence
- Manufacturing and Production Excellence
- Consumer Services Excellence
- Indigenous Business of The Year
- Agriculture & Agri-business Excellence
- Entrepreneur of the year
- Non-profit Organization of the year
- Business of doing good
- New Business of the year
- Established business of the year
- Company of young professionals and entrepreneurs
The public is encouraged to nominate businesses that push innovation, growth, and leadership in our community. Nominations are open until September 22nd at 5pm PST and will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders. The awards will be presented on November 16th for a reception at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.
For more information on each category and to nominate a business visit:
https://abbotsfordchamber.com/events/excellence-awards .
FYI
- Any business, individual or organization operating in Abbotsford can be nominated.
- Nominations are welcomed by anybody in our community. Public and Chamber members alike.
- Nominations are open until September 22nd 2023 until 5 PM PST.
- Submissions can be sent to events@abbotsfordchambers.com or mailed to 207-32900 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford BC, V2S 5A1