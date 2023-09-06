18th Annual Chilliwack Hospice Society Gala: DISCO – Saturday September 23

Chilliwack – You should be dancing (Cue the Bee Gees song)!

The 18th Annual Chilliwack Hospice Society Gala: DISCO will be held Saturday night, September 23, at a new venue, The’í:tselíya — S.A.Y. Community Centre, and they’re ready to boogie.

DJ Adam Kruger will be spinning all the disco hits you know and love after a delicious plated meal by Restaurant62.

This disco-infused, high-profile fundraising dinner, auction, and dance event raises funds to support the bereavement and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free of cost to children, youth, and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! Buy your tickets here: https://auctria.events/chilliwackhospice

