Expansion for Auguston Traditional and Margaret Stenersen Elementary Schools in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Construction has started on eight classroom additions at both Auguston Traditional and Margaret Stenersen elementary schools with $23.2 million from the Province. Once complete, 360 new student seats will be added to the growing district. The addition of 180 new seats at Auguston Traditional Elementary school will alleviate enrolment pressure and allow space for child care once again. Two purpose-built child care classrooms will also be built at Margaret Stenersen to provide care for children as old as four.

“Parents have asked for more child care on school grounds and we’re delivering by including child care as we expand and replace schools in Abbotsford,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “By working with school districts, we’re prioritizing child care in communities where families need it the most.”

Construction is also complete on seismic upgrades at Abbotsford Traditional Secondary. The Province invested almost $19 million to make the building seismically safer. As a result, 750 students are learning in a seismically safer environment.

“Our government is making investments that are benefiting Abbotsford families,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “The additions at Margaret Stenersen and Auguston Traditional ensures students have access to modern, safe learning environments.”

Students will be accommodated on site during construction at Auguston and Margaret Stenersen schools with both projects expected to be complete in summer 2024.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Education and Child Care for investing and supporting Abbotsford students with more spaces and seismically safer learning environments,” said Korky Neufeld, chair, Abbotsford Board of Education. “These investments ensure that the educational needs of students are met for many years to come, while we continue to focus on our mission of preparing and inspiring students for a lifetime of success.”