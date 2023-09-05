City of Chilliwack Enters Stage 4 Water Restrictions – You Can’t Water The Lawn

Chilliwack – The Province of BC has instructed water licence holders to reduce their water consumption in the South Coast in light of the region reaching the maximum drought level 5. In response, the City of Chilliwack is implementing stage 4 water restrictions as of September 5.

Since the implementation of stage 3 water restrictions, residential water consumption is down approximately 20% from the peak summer water consumption, and water levels in the Sardis-Vedder Aquifer have begun to level out. Continuing to reduce water consumption will ensure that groundwater levels have the opportunity to recharge for next summer, reducing the potential impact of future drought conditions on the environment.

In stage 4 water restrictions, lawn watering and the use of automatic sprinkler systems are prohibited. Vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs may continue to be watered using a handheld container or hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut-off device. Pools, spas, and garden ponds may not be filled or topped up, and all forms of impermeable surface and personal vehicle washing are prohibited.

City of Chilliwack water restrictions apply to properties connected to municipal water. To learn more about stage 4 water restrictions, please visit chilliwack.com/WaterRestrictions. For information about province-wide drought conditions, visit the BC Drought Information Portal.